A Social Media Post, Threats Thereafter & Then a Murder: Timeline of Udaipur Tailor’s Beheading

Victim is murdered



The tailor was beheaded in broad daylight and the incident filmed by the accused. According to police, the accused came to his shop on the pretext of giving measurements for clothes. As the tailor took the measurements of one of them — who later identified himself as Riaz — the other attacked him with a cleaver. The other man also shot the murder on his mobile phone. The two men fled the scene and later uploaded the clip on social media.



In the video clip posted online, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. The assailants also indirectly referred to Nupur Sharma.

As the videos circulated on social media, tension escalated. Shopkeepers in local markets downed shutters and stopped police from taking away the body, saying they will allow its removal only after the murderers are arrested and compensation – Rs 50 lakh and a government job – given to the victim’s family.



