A Society that Aims to Advance Abdul Kalam's Vision Has Been Set Up in Singapore

A society has been set up in Singapore in honour of former Indian president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and to advance his vision for the world.The Abdul Kalam Vision Society (AKVS) will organise knowledge-enhancing events, lectures and essay competition to convey the ideas and values that Dr Kalam espoused.Nearly 400 people, including the late president's scientific adviser Dr V Ponraj,attended the launch of the society on July 21.He (Dr Kalam) gave sustainable solutions to may of the world's problems in areas such as healthcare, environment, agriculture, energy, water and infrastructure, Dr Ponraj recalled and hoped that the AKVS would play a vital part in making the vision of the former president a reality.Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf, who officiated the launch, proposed organising knowledge-based events, including annual distinguished lectures and essay competition for school students here.Singapore's former Indian-origin diplomat K Kesavapany highlighted many of the values that Dr Kalam espoused, such as meritocracy, religious harmony, tackling income inequality, science for the benefit of society and inspiring youth.These values are in line with those of Singapore's, he said.Dr Kalam's inspirational life in itself is a great lesson. He was not only the leader of India. He was a world leader, there is much for Singaporeans to learn from his teachings, values and life. And that would be the objective of this organisation, said Kesavapany, who is also the AKVS president.Dr Kalam grew up from a humble background to become an eminent space scientist and occupied India's highest office.July 27 marks the third anniversary of his passing.