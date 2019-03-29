English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Stand-off, Dossier, and Masood Azhar: 43 Days After Pulwama Attack, Where do India-Pakistan Ties Stand?
Since the attack on February 14, which killed over 40 CRPF men in Pulwama, India and Pakistan have sparred repeatedly, with both the sides contesting each other’s claims over what really happened and who was responsible.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan and PM Narendra Modi. (Image: MEAIndia/Twitter)
New Delhi: India on Thursday criticised Pakistan for its continuous support to terror organisations and refusal to acknowledge the Pulwama incident as a terror attack. The statement, not a new one in terms of messaging, came more than 40 days after the attack and a day after Pakistan said it had handed over a report on its preliminary investigation into the incident to Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria. The investigation, as per Pakistan, yielded no evidence of the presence of terror outfits on its soil.
Since the attack on February 14, which killed over 40 CRPF men in Pulwama, India and Pakistan have sparred repeatedly, with both the sides contesting each other's claims over what really happened and who was responsible.
-
