A Swayamvar In Bihar Village Where Covid-19 Norms Go For A Toss

Many shows have been created based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, in which the Sita swayamvar still remains one of the most popular parts. The mythological swayamvar took place in Mithila where Lord Rama broke the bow of Lord Shiva. In today’s era too, a similar swayamvar has taken place in Bihar’s Saran district. This unique wedding took place in Sabalpur Purbi village. The groom broke a bow after which the garlands were exchanged between the bride and the groom. Subsequently, flowers started raining on the two from above.

The only difference here was that while in the ancient swayamvars famous warriors and kings used to participate, in this modern-day swayamvar, the groom was fixed. This wedding took place between Priyanka Kumari and Arjun Kumar who is a resident of Ahmedpur in Chhapra Kacheri.

A video of the wedding ceremony has gone viral on the internet and netizens are surprised to see the swayamvar. The wedding has also become a point of discussion because Covid-19 protocols have been flouted on the occasion. The clip shows a huge crowd had gathered to witness the unique wedding. Apart from this, neither the guests nor the wedding organisers were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

Earlier this week, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had relaxed the restrictions imposed in the state owing to coronavirus. However, still, only 25 people are allowed to attend wedding ceremonies which did not seem to be the case in the footage of the recent wedding. The use of DJs and taking out wedding processions is still prohibited.

