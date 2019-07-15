A Tale Like Caesar's: Two Arrested for Killing Friend in Delhi's Saket; Investigation Underway

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly killing their friend in South Delhi's Saket, police said Sunday. The victim, Neeraj (21), was reportedly missing since June 27, they said.

Parents of the victim had filed a report in this regard on July 1 at the Saket police station. According to them, Neeraj often stayed outside home for four to five days but always remained in their touch over the phone.

This time, his phone remained unreachable. The suspicion turned to Neeraj's friends when one of them, Amit (19), disclosed on July 13 that earlier he resided at Lado Sarai and Neeraj used to visit him.

Amit worked at a restaurant and misappropriated some amount from the money meant for the purchase of grocery items daily, a senior police officer said. Both used to drink alcohol with the money. When the restaurant owner learnt of this, Amit was sacked. He, thereafter, shifted to his native village in Neemrana.

In his absence, Neeraj allegedly defamed Amit in Lado Sarai, the officer said. Amit had borrowed money from many people in Lado Sarai and they used to call his parents in the village at the behest of Neeraj.

This annoyed Amit and he planned to kill Neeraj, the officer said.

He roped in his old school friend, Ishant Mehra (19), and took a room on rent in Khanpur area for Rs 2,000. On June 26, they called Neeraj to the flat for drinks. After having drinks, Neeraj started making noise, foiling their plan.

Neeraj stayed at the flat in the night and went home the next morning, the officer added. Again in the afternoon, Amit called Neeraj for drinks and asked him to come on his scooter. Thereafter, Neeraj, Amit and Ishant first purchased liquor from the Govindpuri area and went to Surajkund, where they finished it.

All three went to Gurugram and purchased more liquor and at the behest of Amit, went towards the hills of Manesar, the police said. All three had liquor in the night and when Neeraj fell unconscious, Amit and Ishant hit him on his head with stones, leaving him to die there, the officer said.

On June 28, both returned to the spot and burnt the body with petrol. They left Neeraj's scooter at Munirka and switched off his phone on June 27 before leaving the flat, the officer added.

The burnt remains of Neeraj have been recovered. Accused Amit and Ishant had been arrested and further investigation was in progress, police said.