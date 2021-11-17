A Tale of 'Fur'tune: Cats Help Rescue a Baby Dumped in Mumbai Drain. Here's How

Mumbai Police on Monday rescued a newborn baby from a drain after stray cats near the Pantnagar area alerted the residents.

According to a tweet by the Mumbai Police, the baby was wrapped in a cloth and was found after some cats on the streets started creating ruckus and alerted the residents living nearby. Residents immediately informed the Pantnagar police station about the baby and the Nirbhaya Squad, that patrols

crime hotspots in the city rushed to the spot.

Pantnagar P.stn received a call from a good samaritan that a baby, wrapped in cloth, was dumped in a drain. He was alerted when the neighbourhood cats created a ruckus. the baby was rushed to Rajawadi by the Nirbhaya Squad of Pantnagar P.Stn & is now safe & recovering. pic.twitter.com/nEGSDCD6wz— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 15, 2021

“The baby was rushed to Rajawadi (hospital) by the Nirbhaya Squad of Pantnagar police station and is now safe and recovering," the police said in a tweet posted alongside a picture of officials with the child.

Police officials are looking for parents who dumped the child and their identity is still unknown.

