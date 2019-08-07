A Teary-eyed PM Modi Pays Last Respects to Sushma Swaraj at Her Residence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the residence of former union minister Sushma Swaraj and paid his respects. A visibly overwhelmed Modi consoled family members of Swaraj.

The BJP leader passed away on Tuesday night after a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67. The prime minister would attend her funeral in the evening, official sources said. The Union Cabinet could also meet during the day to pass a resolution condoling the demise of Swaraj.

Other leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP veteran leader LK Advani also paid their respects to the former External Affairs Minister. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh also visited the late leader's residence.

BJP national working president JP Nadda also paid his last respects to the senior party leader. Among others who paid homage were TMC leader Derek O' Brien, Yoga guru Ramdev, BJP leader Hema Malini, Kerala's former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

