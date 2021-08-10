A Thorn in Their Side: Karnataka Does Away With Garlands, Shawls as Welcome Gifts

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who recently took charge of the state, has ​instructed all departments to do away with the culture of presenting bouquets, garlands, shawls and mementoes at events. An official government order followed his instruction later on Tuesday.

“Bouquets, garlands, shawls, mementoes must not be given at events organised by government and government-run institutes. Kannada books can be given instead," read the order by the Chief Secretary to the government.

The chief minister who arrived at a meeting of senior police officials earlier on Tuesday refused to accept a bouquet presented to him upon his arrival.

“This is an unnecessary expenditure. There is no need to give bouquets, garlands and shawls in the name of protocol. Henceforth, the tradition should be stopped," he said.

​Following his first cabinet meeting on July 28, the day he was sworn in as Chief Minister, Bommai said that his government was looking at cutting down all unnecessary expenditures.

“It is important to bring financial stability during these Covid times. Before next March 31, all unnecessary expenditure must be cut down by at least 5% in departments. It would be great if it can be cut down further. This, without affecting the necessary programmes," he said in one of his first decisions as the chief minister.

