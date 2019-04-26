A Ticking Bomb: 2,500 Litres of Diesel Found Inside Underground Tank in Delhi School, Probe Ordered

Parents of high profile KR Mangalam School are very concerned after Delhi Govt Inspection found illegal underground fuel tank of 2500 Lts inside school.



The Delhi government has found an underground fuel tank in the basement of a prominent private school in Greater Kailash-II, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to order an FIR against it for "endangering" the safety of students.Sisodia said the students were sitting on a "ticking bomb". There was no immediate reaction from the management of the school.Addressing a press conference at his official residence here, the deputy chief minister said a team led by a local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) raided the premises of the K R Mangalam School's GK-II branch on April 20 following parents' complaints and found that the school was illegally storing petrol and diesel in the fuel tank.Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said 2,500 litres of diesel was seized from the fuel tank which was filled up with sand.According to the deputy chief minister, several parents came to him on April 16 and complained about a "number of irregularities" on part of the school, including existence of underground fuel tank."I then ordered the chief secretary to send a team of SDM, Delhi Jal Board, fire department, police and concerned departments to the school."Our officers found a fuel tank in the basement of school building besides illegal water borewell on the premises. Students were sitting on a ticking bomb in this school," he said, adding it may have led to a major incident in the future.The government probe is underway, he said."Today, I have ordered an FIR against the school for endangering the safety of students and residents of nearby areas....""I want to tell parents that if they have any doubt about the safety of their children, they can complain against schools," he said.Sisodia, flanked by AAP's Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, said that he held a review meeting on Friday with officers and will interact with parents on the issue on Monday.Asked whether the government will inspect other branches of the school, the deputy chief minister said that if parents file any complaint, such action will be taken.Bharadwaj said he had been getting complaints from parents about major safety lapses on part of the school, and in view of this, he raised the issue with deputy chief minister."Parents of high profile KR Mangalam School are very concerned after Delhi Govt Inspection found illegal underground fuel tank of 2500 Lts inside school. A ticking bomb"A disaster waiting to happen. Parents in Greater Kailash have been asking for meeting with @msisodia (sic)," Bharadwaj tweeted.