A Total of 451 Under Detention in Jammu and Kashmir: Minister Tells Rajya Sabha

Giving details, MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy said the J&K authorities had taken 7,357 persons in preventive custody since August, 2019 when the special status of the erstwhile state was abrogated and it was divided into two UTs.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2020, 10:36 PM IST
Srinagar: A security personnel stands guard at a closed market, in Srinagar, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A total of 451 people are under detention in Jammu and Kashmir, including 396 slapped with the Public Safety Act, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Giving details, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Jammu and Kashmir authorities had taken 7,357 persons in preventive custody since August, 2019 when the special status of the erstwhile state was abrogated and it was divided into two Union Territories.

He said among those detained were stone pelters, miscreants, over ground workers (OGWs) of terrorist outfits, separatists.

"Out of these, 451 such persons are presently under preventive detention, which includes 396 persons under Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA)," he said.

The minister said the detentions have been made under section 107 of the CrPC, as also under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

In reply to another question, Reddy said no case had been registered against any person under sedition law for using social media platforms in the union territory.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
