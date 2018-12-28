English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A 'Toxic' 2018 : Toxic People, Toxic Relationships, Toxic Politics And Others Sum Up the Year Gone By

Dec 28, 2018 05:25 PM IST India India
Oxford Dictionaries announced that it has chosen "toxic" as its annual "Word of the Year", arguing that it was "the sheer scope of its application that has made it the standout choice". The meaning of the word is no longer limited to "poisonous". It denotes a plethora of different things now, like toxic relationships, toxic people, toxic mentalities, toxic politics, and then there's the toxic pollution. This year has seen a number of incidents which make it quite "toxic". Watch the video to know more.

