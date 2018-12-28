A 'Toxic' 2018 : Toxic People, Toxic Relationships, Toxic Politics And Others Sum Up the Year Gone By

Oxford Dictionaries announced that it has chosen "toxic" as its annual "Word of the Year", arguing that it was "the sheer scope of its application that has made it the standout choice". The meaning of the word is no longer limited to "poisonous". It denotes a plethora of different things now, like toxic relationships, toxic people, toxic mentalities, toxic politics, and then there's the toxic pollution. This year has seen a number of incidents which make it quite "toxic". Watch the video to know more.