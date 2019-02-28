English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘A True Soldier… Pray He Isn’t Tortured’: IAF Pilot Abhinandan’s Father Hopes for His Safe Return
Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured on Wednesday after he ejected safely from his MiG 21 Bison aircraft but landed across the Line of Control.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The father of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman prayed for his son’s safe return on Thursday, a day after the pilot was captured while engaging with the Pakistani air force amid escalating aerial confrontation following Tuesday’s air strikes by India.
“Thank you, my friends, for your concern and wishes. I thank God for his blessings, Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely...a true soldier...we are so proud of him. I am sure all your hands n blessings are on his head, prayers for his safe return, I pray that he does not get tortured, and comes home safe n sound in body and mind. Thank you all for being with us in this hour of need. We draw our strengths from your support and energy,” the message by Veteran Air Marshal Varthaman, the Wing Commander’s father said.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah and demanded the immediate and safe return of the pilot.
It was also made clear to Pakistan that no harm should be caused to the pilot, the ministry said, adding it has conveyed strong objection to the neighbouring country at the "vulgar display" of an injured personnel in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.
“Thank you, my friends, for your concern and wishes. I thank God for his blessings, Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely...a true soldier...we are so proud of him. I am sure all your hands n blessings are on his head, prayers for his safe return, I pray that he does not get tortured, and comes home safe n sound in body and mind. Thank you all for being with us in this hour of need. We draw our strengths from your support and energy,” the message by Veteran Air Marshal Varthaman, the Wing Commander’s father said.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah and demanded the immediate and safe return of the pilot.
It was also made clear to Pakistan that no harm should be caused to the pilot, the ministry said, adding it has conveyed strong objection to the neighbouring country at the "vulgar display" of an injured personnel in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spotify And Warner Music Legal Battles Could Shape Indian Laws For Streaming Services
- Kartik Aaryan on Dating Rumours: I Don’t Know How to React
- Detective Pikachu Trailer 2: Ryan Reynolds Starrer Introduces a Menacing Looking Mewtwo
- Pankaj Tripathi: I have Begun to Feel the Pressure of Not Wanting to Disappoint People
- ‘Deserve More Chances Consistently’: Rahane Hopeful of World Cup Call Up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results