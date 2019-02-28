‘A True Soldier… Pray He Isn’t Tortured’: IAF Pilot Abhinandan’s Father Hopes for His Safe Return

The father of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman prayed for his son’s safe return on Thursday, a day after the pilot was captured while engaging with the Pakistani air force amid escalating aerial confrontation following Tuesday’s air strikes by India.“Thank you, my friends, for your concern and wishes. I thank God for his blessings, Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely...a true soldier...we are so proud of him. I am sure all your hands n blessings are on his head, prayers for his safe return, I pray that he does not get tortured, and comes home safe n sound in body and mind. Thank you all for being with us in this hour of need. We draw our strengths from your support and energy,” the message by Veteran Air Marshal Varthaman, the Wing Commander’s father said.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah and demanded the immediate and safe return of the pilot.It was also made clear to Pakistan that no harm should be caused to the pilot, the ministry said, adding it has conveyed strong objection to the neighbouring country at the "vulgar display" of an injured personnel in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.