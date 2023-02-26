German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a two-day visit to India, on Sunday enjoyed a cup of chai at a street corner in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri.

German Embassy India on Twitter shared pictures of Scholz at its favorite tea shop at a street corner in Chanakyapuri. “How can you experience India without a delicious cup of Chai? We took Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz to our favorite tea shop at a street corner in Chanakyapuri. You should all go! A true taste of India," the embassy tweeted.

Scholz began his two-day visit to India on Saturday with an aim to expand the overall bilateral ties and discuss the Ukraine conflict. It is Scholz’s first visit to India after he became the German chancellor in December 2021 following Angela Merkel’s historic 16-year tenure at the top post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Scholz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks on Saturday with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

Modi and Scholz held bilateral talks in the Indonesian resort city of Bali on November 16 last year on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The first meeting between the two leaders took place during Modi’s visit to Berlin on May 2 last year for the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

It was followed by Modi’s visit to the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 26 and 27 to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping. Scholz invited Modi for the G7 summit under the German presidency.

The ties between India and Germany have been on an upswing in a range of key areas in the last few years.

