A Two-day Stay With Lover Also Counts as Live-in Relationship: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Setting a new definition for live-in relationships, Punjab and Haryana Court has said that even if a man and a woman live together for only two days that would also be considered as a live-in relationship. A double bench of the high court stated this while hearing a case of a boy seeking to take over custody of his partner from her parents.

Earlier, pleading before the single bench of the court, the petitioner had pleaded that he was in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend but her family forcibly took her away. Hearing the matter, the previous bench had said that there was no evidence that the woman was in a live-in relationship and that it was aimed at defaming her. The single bench had also ordered the man to pay Rs 1 lakh to the woman as fine.

The petitioner then challenged the orders of the single bench before the divisional bench, which waived the fine.

The double bench, however, quashed the mans' plea for custody of the girl as he was only 20 years old. The court said, the boy cannot get married before reaching the age of 21 years.