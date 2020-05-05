Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

A 'Two-wheeler' Tractor is Giving Anand Mahindra Hopes for India's Economy

The industrialist shared a clip of a Mahindra tracker running on two wheels, hoping the Indian economy will recover with a perfect balancing act like that tractor.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 5, 2020, 11:37 AM IST
A 'Two-wheeler' Tractor is Giving Anand Mahindra Hopes for India's Economy
File image of Anand Mahindra. | Image credit: PTI

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, is an avid social media user. He frequently shares inspiring posts on and at times dishes out wit and humour.

On Monday, the industrialist retweeted a clip of a Mahindra tracker running on two wheels, hoping the economy the Indian economy will recover with a perfect balancing act like that of the tractor.

“He was clearly violating the rules of the road, but on a monday morning I find this image uplifting. Because even without two wheels, perhaps we’ll find a way to get our economy moving with a perfect balancing act! (sic),” read the tweet.

Since being shared online, the video has accumulated over 1 lakh 90, 000 views and has garnered over 13,000 likes. Over 1,000 people have retweeted the post.

Several online users applauded the clip. One of the users said, “Indeed uplifting & magically. Possible only in India”.

Another person wrote, “Wow! Now tractors and cars can move on two tyres! I=India. I=innovation.”

One curious netizen asked, “Amazing act of balance! Does it open the avenues for a two-wheeled tractor in future. What say @anandmahindra?”

There were a few who thought this it’s dangerous.

Here are the other reactions:



