A Veggie Seller for Each Society, Fixed Market Slots: Curbs for Mira Bhayandar Residents to Fight Covid

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister announced a 15-day statewide curfew to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Commissioner Dilip Dhole met ward officers on Wednesday for an “effective implementation of the ‘break the chain’ initiative”.

Dhole asked officers to ensure there is no vegetable and other seller on the streets of the city, on the outskirts of Mumbai suburbs, and if any violation is found, a case should be filed and action taken. He said every society in the city be assigned a vegetable vendor. Vegetable sellers may also be allowed at city grounds and other planned sites from 7am to 11am, while fish markets can also remain open during the same period.

He urged citizens to avoid crowding and not come out of their homes every day unless essential. He said citizens can also use MBMC Home Delivery app and other online shopping platforms to get their daily essentials. Dhole urged hotels and restaurants to continue door-to-door services only for the next few days.

Stating that many citizens and hawkers are still being seen moving around in public places without maks, Dhole warned of legal action against violators. He also instructed officials to strengthen surveillance through CCTV cameras.

The commissioner further spoke to officials regarding the prevailing infrastructure in local hospitals and asked them to increase the number of beds made available for treatment of COVID patients in marriage halls and municipal buildings.

