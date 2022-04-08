‘A Very Powerful Bomb is Planted…’: 6 Bengaluru Schools Evacuated After Threat Emails, Probe On

“A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school” – at least six reputable schools in Bengaluru received emails with this threat on Friday morning, following which they were evacuated and the bomb squad was called in.

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant told News18 that they were conducting a detailed investigation to determine whether it was a hoax.

The six schools – Delhi Public School (DPS) Bangalore East, Gopalan International, New Academy School, Vincent Palotti School, Indian Public School and Ebenezer International School in Bengaluru Rural limits – received emails with the same content between 10.15 am and 11 am.

The emails, a copy of which is in possession of News18, read: “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”

The emails were sent from different email IDs at different timings.

“Our bomb squad teams are there and we have stated our investigations. We are yet to confirm whether it is a hoax. The matter will be investigated thoroughly,” Pant said.

Reacting to the threat, Mansoor Khan, member of the board of management, DPS Group of Schools, told News 18 that the police should conduct a thorough investigation into this serious issue.

“The safety of children is our top priority. Today, hundreds of children were taking their final exams. As management, we are very concerned about our children and staff. We will ensure that every safety measure is in place. Even if it is a hoax, it should be investigated,” Khan said.

