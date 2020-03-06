Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

A Week After Delhi Riots Unfolded, Palpable Fear Among Locals as Death Toll Climbs to 53

Sources in the police department say that 654 cases have been registered, 1820 people have been detained or arrested and 47 cases of Arms Act have been registered in various police stations.

News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A Week After Delhi Riots Unfolded, Palpable Fear Among Locals as Death Toll Climbs to 53
Security personnel patrol a violence-affected area of Northeast Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: With death toll at 53, the communal violence in North East Delhi has now become one of the deadliest riots in the country in the last three decades since the 1992 countrywide clashes following Babri Masjid demolition.

According to the latest figures available, 44 people have been declared dead in GTB hospital, five in RML, three in LNJP hospital and one in Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital.

Sources in the police department say that 654 cases have been registered, 1820 people have been detained or arrested and 47 cases of Arms Act have been registered in various police stations.

Over 1000 people were killed in the 2002 riots in Gujarat, which some activists have referred to as the “Gujarat pogroms”. In 1992, after the Babri Masjid was demolished, riots broke out across the country, including Kolkata, Delhi, Kanpur, Surat, among others. Mumbai alone reported 1500 official deaths in communal riots.

The recent communal violence punctured decades-long harmony and sowed the seeds of mistrust, despair between the communities. Among those killed were sole breadwinners of their families, labourers, businessmen, civil service aspirants, autorickshaw drivers, marketing professionals and policemen.

Meanwhile, former AAP party member and councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in the murder of an IB official Ankit Sharma, surrendered in a court on Thursday.

On Thursday, the issue of Delhi riots caused disruption and ruckus in the Parliament, which led to the suspension of seven Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the session.

On February 25, in areas around Maujpur and Ghonda, shops had been set on fire, stones pelted and people were assaulted. A week later, News18 revisited the areas a week after the violence broke out to assess how people responded to the riots and what the victims had to say.

There remains palpable fear among those whose shops and houses had been vandalised and set afire. They were yet to open their shops even as the rest of markets lifted their shutters. There was also mistrust among their neighbouring shop owners, who claimed they did not know even the identities of the people who ran the shops that were destroyed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram