Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'A Well-planned Conspiracy': Union Minister Muraleedharan Blames Left Parties, Congress over JNU Violence

Union Minister V Muraleedharan alleged that the violence inside the JNU campus on Sunday evening was a well-planned conspiracy to malign the countries universities.

PTI

Updated:January 6, 2020, 8:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'A Well-planned Conspiracy': Union Minister Muraleedharan Blames Left Parties, Congress over JNU Violence
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. (Image: Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Monday claimed that the attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi by a masked gang was a well-planned conspiracy, even as the Congress in Kerala hit out at the BJP saying it cannot always suppress dissenting voices.

Muraleedharan, the lone Kerala union minister, alleged that there was a conspiracy to malign the country's universities.

"The violence inside the JNU campus was a well-planned conspiracy. This was a conspiracy to malign universities of the country saying campuses are marred by violence," Muraleedharan told the media here.

He also alleged that the marxist party has a history of unleashing violence and then portray the victims as criminals. "The students of extreme left and the Congress are behind the violence. They want to sabotage the normal functioning of the campus," the minister said.

However, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the attack on teachers and students of JNU by "Sangh Parivar forces showed the horror of fascism that has plagued the country."

"The BJP must understand that they cannot always suppress dissenting voices. The criminal silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has encouraged violence," the senior congress leader said in a statement.

He also cited reports that purportedly said the attack on the students and the teachers were provoked after two girls protested Shah's visit to some houses in Delhi as part of the BJP's outreach campaign on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"At night, masked criminals entered the JNU campus and brutally attacked students including girls and teachers. The police were silent on providing support to the attackers," Chennithala said.

The brutal assault of students shows the attitude of the BJP towards the university which had produced many stalwarts including Nobel laureates, he added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also condemned the violence saying "Nazi-style attacks" on students and teachers inside the campus were an attempt to create unrest and violence in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram