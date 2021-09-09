A Woman, 4 Others Arrested For Running Sex Racket in Tamil Nadu’s Salem

Five people, including a woman, have been arrested by police from different locations of Salem district in Tamil Nadu for running sex rackets following an order of the Salem Commissioner under the Thug Act. All the accused were running sex rackets in different parts of the Salem town.

The arrested woman has been sent to Coimbatore Women’s Prison and four others were sent to the Central Jail.

After the arresting of the five for running sex racket in Salem the Alagapuram and Pallappatti police stations have booked them under various sections of Indian Penal Code for running sex racket and forcing innocent girls into prostitution.

Salem Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Mohanraj earlier on recommendation of Alagapuram and Pallapatti police inspectors had announced the five as ‘criminals running prostitution rackets’.

Senthilkumar, a resident of Irumbuthalai Ettukadu, had rented a room in the Five Roads area and was operating sex racket from the rented house. The Salem Police had arrested him on August 17.

Alagapuram Police was regularly receiving inputs regarding a woman running a sex racket on the pretext of massage parlour from a rented house in Bhuminayakkanpatti Perumal Kovil Street. The police, after keeping a watch on the area, arrested the woman on August 19. The arrested accused have been identified as Karthika Devi.

Officials of Alagapuram police station arrested one RajKumar, a resident of East Street, Kumarasamypatti, on August 19 for allegedly running a sex racket from rented houses in Alagapuram area.

Gnanavell, a resident of Marimuthu Mudali Street, was arrested by the Pallappatti police on August 21 for running sex racket near a local bus stand.

Fifth accused, Simon, was arrested by Alagapuram police on August 22 for running sex racket from a rented house in Saraswathi Street, Salem Road.

Senthilkumar alias Karthika Devi, Rajkumar, Gnanavelu, Simon and Selva have also been found guilty of forcing innocent women and girls into prostitution.

