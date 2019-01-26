A Year After Kasganj Violence, UP Govt to Build 'Chowk' in Memory of Man Killed on R-Day

The Uttar Pradesh government will build a square in memory of the man who was killed last year during a rally on the Republic Day in the state's Kasganj town.UP Minister of State for Housing and Urban Planning, Vocational Education and Skilled Development Suresh Pasi Saturday issued direction to the district administration in this regard.Twenty-two-year-old Chandan Gupta had died of gunshot wounds following stone-pelting by a mob during a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Republic Day.His killing had led to communal violence in the western UP town. At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched.In a tweet, Pasi said, "After hoisting the tricolour at the Police Lines, visited an exhibition of the police department. Orders have been issued to the district magistrate to build Chandan Chowk in Kasganj."Pasi, the in-charge for the district, said the government is sympathetic towards Chandan's family.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.