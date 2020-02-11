AA Mahender Chaudhary (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

AA Mahender Chaudhary is a Indian National Congress candidate from Mehrauli constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politician & Social Activist. AA Mahender Chaudhary's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 35 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1 crore which includes Rs. 7.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 95 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 6 lakh of which Rs. 3 lakh is self income. AA Mahender Chaudhary's has total liabilities of Rs. 44,490.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Mehrauli are: Kamal Singh (BSP), Kusum Khatri (BJP), Naresh Yadav (AAP), AA Mahender Chaudhary (INC), DK Chopra (AIFB), Jai Singh Ujjain (SI).

