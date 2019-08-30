Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Aadhaar Cards to Only Those Who Get Entry in Final NRC, Those Excluded Won't be Eligible

This will happen as NRC authorities have taken biometric data from more than 36 lakh people who have claimed Indian citizenship after their exclusion from the draft NRC published on July 30, 2018.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Aadhaar Cards to Only Those Who Get Entry in Final NRC, Those Excluded Won't be Eligible
News18 illustration by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

New Delhi: Aadhaar cards will be issued to all those who were excluded in the draft NRC but could get entry in the final list to be published on Saturday, officials said.

This will happen as NRC authorities have taken biometric data from more than 36 lakh people who have claimed Indian citizenship after their exclusion from the draft NRC published on July 30, 2018.

However, those who may be excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) and can not prove their Indian citizenship after pursuing legal process will not be eligible for obtaining Aadhaar cards anywhere in the country as their biometrics will be flagged.

"The biometric data taken during the process of claims of the NRC will ensure that those who are in the final NRC will get Aadhaar and those who could not prove their Indian citizenship will not get it anywhere in the country," a senior home ministry official said.

When the draft NRC was published, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from it. The draft included names of 2.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants. In addition to those excluded, the names of over a lakh people were also left out in a list published last month.

All those whose names were excluded from the draft NRC were given opportunity to apply before the authorities with designated documents to claim their Indian citizenship. During this process, the biometric data were taken from the applicants.

Assam has a very low penetration of Aadhaar scheme and less than 15 per cent state people have obtained Aadhaar cards so far, another official said.

The final NRC will be published on Saturday. Those who may not be part of the final NRC can approach any of the 300 foreigners tribunals to challenge the exclusion.

If an individual's claim is rejected by a tribunal, he or she can approach the high court and subsequently the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court-monitored NRC exercise, aimed at identifying illegal immigrants, mostly from Bangladesh, was carried out only in Assam, which has been facing influx of people from the neighbouring country since the early 20th century.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram