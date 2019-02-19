English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aadhaar Details of Millions Leaked by Indane, Says French Security Researcher
Using a custom-built script to scrape the database, Alderson found customer data for nearly 11,000 dealers, including names and addresses of customers, before his IP was blocked by Indane.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: A French researcher has claimed that he found a security lapse that allegedly exposed millions of Aadhaar numbers of dealers and distributors associated with Indane, an LPG brand owned by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).
Baptiste Robert, who goes by the online handle Elliot Alderson and has exposed Aadhaar leaks in the past, wrote in a blog post on Medium late Monday that the Aadhaar data of nearly 6.7 million dealers and distributors of Indane, accessible only with a valid username and password, was left exposed.
"Due to a lack of authentication in the local dealers portal, Indane is leaking the names, addresses and the Aadhaar numbers of their customers," said Alderson.
Using a custom-built script to scrape the database, Alderson found customer data for nearly 11,000 dealers, including names and addresses of customers, before his IP was blocked by Indane.
"I wrote the python script. By running this script, it gives us 11062 valid dealer ids. After more than 1 day, my script tested 9,490 dealers and found that a total of 5,826,116 Indane customers are affected by this leak," he wrote.
The French researchers found 5.8 million Indane customer records before his script was blocked.
"Unfortunately, Indane probably blocked my IP, so I didn't test the remaining 1,572 dealers. By doing some basic math we can estimate the final number of affected customers around 6,791,200," Alderson added.
Indane and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) were yet to comment on this data leak.
Baptiste Robert, who goes by the online handle Elliot Alderson and has exposed Aadhaar leaks in the past, wrote in a blog post on Medium late Monday that the Aadhaar data of nearly 6.7 million dealers and distributors of Indane, accessible only with a valid username and password, was left exposed.
"Due to a lack of authentication in the local dealers portal, Indane is leaking the names, addresses and the Aadhaar numbers of their customers," said Alderson.
Using a custom-built script to scrape the database, Alderson found customer data for nearly 11,000 dealers, including names and addresses of customers, before his IP was blocked by Indane.
"I wrote the python script. By running this script, it gives us 11062 valid dealer ids. After more than 1 day, my script tested 9,490 dealers and found that a total of 5,826,116 Indane customers are affected by this leak," he wrote.
The French researchers found 5.8 million Indane customer records before his script was blocked.
"Unfortunately, Indane probably blocked my IP, so I didn't test the remaining 1,572 dealers. By doing some basic math we can estimate the final number of affected customers around 6,791,200," Alderson added.
Indane and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) were yet to comment on this data leak.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Developer Issues Statement Following Criticism in India
- Alia Bhatt on Marriage: When I Feel There’s a Need to Be in a Stronger Bond, We Will Come to It
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV Clocks Record 4 Lakh Sales in 3 Years
- Shai Hope: A Budding Great for West Indies
- Facebook is a Digital Gangster? UK Lawmakers Believe Mark Zuckerberg Doesn't Show Leadership
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results