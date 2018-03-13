Aadhaar Must for Opening Bank Accounts, Tatkal Passport: UIDAI

As per the Supreme Court's order dated 13th March 2018, the requirement of Aadhaar for opening new bank accounts and applying for Tatkal passports under the relevant laws continues. 2/3 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 13, 2018

The UIDAI on Tuesday said the requirement of Aadhaar for opening new bank accounts or applying for Tatkal passports will continue, while the deadline for linking it to existing bank accounts and PAN has been extended by the Supreme Court."As per the Supreme Court's order dated 13th March 2018, the requirement of Aadhaar for opening new bank accounts and applying for Tatkal passports under the relevant laws continues," the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the 12-digit biometric identifier, said in a late evening tweet.It, however, added that "for those who do not have Aadhaar, they are required to apply for Aadhaar and provide the Aadhaar application number while applying for availing the aforesaid services."The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the March 31 deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes run by the government till its constitution bench delivered its verdict on the validity of the 12-digit biometric number and its enabling law.The extension of deadline would also apply on the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with the bank accounts and mobile phone numbers.