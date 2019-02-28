English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Second Instalment of Rs 2,000 Under PM KISAN Scheme
Under the Rs 75,000 crore PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 6,000 per year will be given to 12 crore small and marginal farmer families in three instalments.
Earlier, the agriculture ministry had made the Aadhaar mumber of small and marginal farmers optional for availing the first installment of Rs 2,000. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Aadhaar number has been made optional for small and marginal farmers to avail the second instalment of Rs 2,000 on April 1 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KiSAN) scheme, the government said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 launched the PM-Kisan scheme, transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to 1.01 crore farmers, totalling Rs 2,021 crore.
Under the Rs 75,000 crore PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 6,000 per year will be given to 12 crore small and marginal farmer families in three instalments. The PM-KISAN is completely funded by the central government.
Aadhaar number will not be mandatory to avail the second instalment of Rs 2,000 due on April 1, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.
Earlier, the agriculture ministry had made the Aadhaar mumber of small and marginal farmers optional for availing the first installment of Rs 2,000.
However, to get the subsequent installments, it had made compulsory for farmers to show Aadhaar number for verifying their identity.
For the purpose of the calculation of the benefit, the Centre has defined a small and marginal landholder family as the one comprising of husband, wife and minor children up to 18 years of age, who collectively own cultivable land up to two hectare as per the land records of the concerned states
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 launched the PM-Kisan scheme, transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to 1.01 crore farmers, totalling Rs 2,021 crore.
Under the Rs 75,000 crore PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 6,000 per year will be given to 12 crore small and marginal farmer families in three instalments. The PM-KISAN is completely funded by the central government.
Aadhaar number will not be mandatory to avail the second instalment of Rs 2,000 due on April 1, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.
Earlier, the agriculture ministry had made the Aadhaar mumber of small and marginal farmers optional for availing the first installment of Rs 2,000.
However, to get the subsequent installments, it had made compulsory for farmers to show Aadhaar number for verifying their identity.
For the purpose of the calculation of the benefit, the Centre has defined a small and marginal landholder family as the one comprising of husband, wife and minor children up to 18 years of age, who collectively own cultivable land up to two hectare as per the land records of the concerned states
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Syed Mushtaq Ali: Pujara & Raina Struggle; Mumbai & Karnataka Post Battling Wins
- Twitterati Slam Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar for Releasing Kesari Song, Call It Wrong Timing
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Launched: Price, Specifications, Availability And More
- Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Review: The Brilliant Air Purifier Adds a Cool Quotient With Heating
- MiG-21 Bison: The Indian Air Force Fighter Jet That Took Down Pakistan’s F-16 Fighting Falcon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results