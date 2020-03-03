Aadhaar- PAN Details Mismatch: Here’s Step by Step Guide to Fix it

The Income Tax Department of India has yet again extended the deadline for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with Aadhaar Card. Since a large number of PAN card holders are yet to link their card, the government has set the deadline to March 31, 2020.

However, if there is any mismatch of personal details in the Aadhaar and PAN, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will reject the application for linking the cards.

Multiple cases have come forward where the name, date of birth or gender does not match in the Aadhaar and PAN card.

In case one faces such issues, here are the steps they can follow:

Step 1: If there is mismatch in the demographic details, one needs to go through biometric Aadhaar authentication.

Step 2: Download the Seeding Request Form from the official site of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

Step 3: The 1-page form requires the applicant to fill in the name as per the Aadhaar and PAN card separately. After filling the form offline, visit your nearest PAN centre to complete the biometric Aadhaar authentication procedure.

Step 4: Apart from the process written above, one can also change any of the demographic details in either the Aadhaar or the PAN database and then again apply for linking them.

Not linking one’s PAN and Aadhaar card before the deadline will not only render the PAN cards inoperative but also the person at fault will be penalized. The Government has announced they might impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 for unlinked cards.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.