Aadhaar PVC Card: Here's How to Order it

Aadhaar is an important document, which is required to avail various government schemes. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked banks to ensure all accounts are Aadhaar-seeded and linked with Permanent Account Number (PAN) by March 31 next year.

Keeping in mind the importance of Aadhaar, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) last month launched the Aadhaar in the form of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The card is equipped with the latest security features and is more durable. Its security features include Digitally signed Secure QR code, Hologram, Ghost image and Guilloche pattern, among others. It’s like a debit, credit or PAN card and is instantly verifiable offline.

Those who want to get the new Aadhaar card can buy it by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50. Aadhaar card holders who do not have registered mobile number can also purchase the new card through any alternate mobile number. Besides, a person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family using his mobile number.

How to order Aadhaar PVC Card online

Step 1: Open Google and enter UIDAI in the search box

Step 2: On UIDAI’s website, go to ‘My Aadhar’ section and under it you will find ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’ option

Step 3: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Number and then, security code or captcha code

Step 4: Click on 'Send OTP', following which you will receive the code on the registered mobile number

Step 5: Enter one time password and submit

Step 6: If your mobile number is not registered, then select 'My Mobile number is not registered' option. Click on send OTP. Enter and submit it

Step 7: Select the payment option and pay the required amount

Those who have ordered for the new Aadhar card will get it by Speed Post within five working days, excluding the day of request. People can also check the status of their Aadhaar PVC card on the official website of the UIDAI.