Aadhaar Verdict LIVE Updates: Arun Jaitley Hails 'Historic' Judgment, Says Congress Cuts 'Sorry Figure'

Justice Ashok Bhushan, in his separate verdict in the Aadhaar case, concurred with the majority three-judge judgement and said that the government and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) were empowered to cure defects in the Aadhaar scheme. Justice Bhushan, who was part of the Supreme Court's five-judge bench, also said Aadhaar Act does not create a framework for surveillance. The majority verdict by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri and A M Khanwilkar declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions. Justice Bhushan said no material was placed before the Supreme Court to indicate that there has been considerable denial of benefits of subsidies to deserving persons.

Justice Bhushan also said that biometric data contains certain personal information of citizens and the breach, if any, has to be ascertained. Besides, he said the decision of terming Aadhaar Act as Money Bill was not open to judicial review. In his concurring decision, Justice Bhushan said the central government has given sufficient reasons to uphold section 7 of Aadhaar Act which deals with grant of subsidies and welfare benefits. Justice Bhushan also agreed with the view that there was no need to link Aadhaar with mobile numbers. He also rejected the argument that revealing demographic information for Aadhaar amounts to violation of Right to Privacy, saying that an individual reveals such data for other ID proofs.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says that they see Supreme Court order on Aadhaar as big victory of Modi government. On the other hand, former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee says, "I think on the whole it is a good judgement. Though personally, I am happy with Justice Chandrachud's judgement striking it down on the ground that it bothers right to privacy."

BJP on Aadhaar Verdict | The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday described the Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar as a big victory for the Modi government, saying the apex court has upheld its constitutional validity and asserted that it does not violate privacy. Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said the court has ruled that Aadhaar is safe. The verdict has also exposed the Congress, he claimed. The opposition party favoured middlemen while the Modi government brought Aadhaar to ensure that benefits are given directly to the people, he said. That is why, Patra added, the Congress had moved the apex court against it. "We see it as a big victory of the Modi government, the pro-poor Modi government. The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and has also said that it does not violate privacy," Patra said.

Govt's Aadhaar Act Was Actually 'Sarkari Adhikar Act': Sibal | Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal says the party is of the opinion that Aadhaar Bill should be discussed in Rajya Sabha. "There would have been no need to go to court if they let it be discussed in Rajya Sabha. If they heard us back then, then crores of people’s data, which is now with private companies, could have been saved. This was not Aadhaar Act this was 'Sarkari Adhikar Act'. It was not only unconstitutional but also against democracy. Today SC has read down Section 57, which gave people’s personal data to private companies. The apex court also also said that that government can’t leak people’s data under the pretext of National Security. There’ll be a proper procedure which has to be followed," Sibal says.

Linking Aadhaar and Pan Cards | Over 21.08 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) have been linked with Aadhaar till now, a latest data revealed as the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the linkage between the two databases Wednesday. As per official figures accessed by PTI, a total of 21,08,16,676 PANs issued by the Income Tax Department have been linked with Aadhaar till Monday. The total operational or issued PANs are over 41.02 crore (41,02,66,969) as per the same time line, the data said.

SC Verdict on Aadhaar Victory of People, Says Mamata | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed Wednesday the Supreme Court's verdict on Aadhaar, and termed it as a victory of the people. "We welcome the verdict by the Supreme Court. It is a victory of the people of this country and we are very happy," Banerjee said in Milan, Italy, where is on an official tour. "Days of the BJP government are over in the country," the chief minister added. The apex court on Wednesday declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid, but struck down some of its provisions including linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions.

Govt Welcomes Aadhaar Verdict | "The Aadhaar verdict is historic. We welcome the move as the whole concept of unique identity number has been accepted after judicial review. Over 100 million people are enrolled and by identifying beneficiaries and enuring that there are no fake cards, we are already saving Rs 900 crores every year," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Supreme Court's verdict on Aadhaar.

Quick Recap | The Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, said Aadhaar is meant to help benefits reach the marginalised sections of the society and takes into account the dignity of people not only from personal but also from the community point of view. The top court in a historic and long-awaited judgment on Wednesday upheld the validity of the Aadhaar, but read down multiple sections of the Act. In a nutshell, while Aadhaar is constitutionally valid, it is not mandatory for all services.

SC Reads Down Section 2(d) of Aadhaar Act | The Supreme Court has read down Section 2(d) of the Aadhaar Act to refrain government authorities to store metadata of transactions. The Court also said that the Centre must bring a robust data protection law urgently. The 4:1 majority verdict of the five-judge Constitution Bench has ruled that there is no need to link Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones, but held that Aadhaar could be passed as a money bill.

Kabil Sibal on Aadhaar | During one of the hearings on the validity of the Aadhar Act, Kapil Sibal argued that ‘the Aadhaar is now being mandatorily linked with every train travel by the IRCTC as well as with each air travel. This linkage makes the metadata available which is enough to track an individual throughout their lifespan."

"It is 4:1 judgement in favour of Aadhaar. The court has declared Aadhaar constitutionally valid. It is a money bill. It can be used for pan card. It empowers poor and marginalised section. Aadhaar can be used for subsidies and government schemes so that there is no leakage of government funds. It can be used for income tax so that tax evasion and black money can be curbed," UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said.

FM Sees Aadhaar Verdict as Historic Judgment | Describing the Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar as "historic", Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday said it has helped the government in saving Rs 90,000 crore every year with targeted delivery of government schemes. "It is a historic judgement and the whole concept of unique identity number that has been accepted after judicial review is an extremely welcome decision. "There are now 122 crore people in India who have Aadhaar cards and our estimation is that by identifying beneficiaries of government schemes and ensuring that there are no fake or duplicate or non-existent beneficiaries, we are already saving Rs 90,000 crore every year," Jaitley said.

Aadhaar a Household Name, Spread Like Wildfire | The use of the Hindi word 'Aadhaar' would not lead a person to its dictionary meaning but everyone would associate it with the card used to identify an individual that has now virtually become a symbol of a digital economy, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday. Noting that Aadhaar had also become a household name, it said its use has spread like a "wildfire". "It is better to be unique than the best. Because, being the best makes you the number one, but being unique makes you the only one," said the top court, which by a majority verdict declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid.

The first of the three verdicts was pronounced by Justice A K Sikri who wrote the judgment for himself, CJI Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar. Justice Sikri said robust data protection regime has to be brought in place as early as possible. He said attack on Aadhaar by petitioners is based on violation of rights under the Constitution, will lead to a surveillance State. He said there has been minimal demographic and biometric data collected by UIDAI for Aadhaar enrolment.Justice Sikri said unique identification proof also empowers and gives identity to marginalised sections of society. There is no possibility of obtaining a duplicate Aadhaar card, he said, adding that there is sufficient defence mechanism for authentication in the Aadhaar scheme. The concept of human dignity has been enlarged in the judgement, he said. Justice Chandrachud and Justice A Bhushan, who are part of the bench, have written their individual opinions.The verdict was pronounced on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar scheme and its enabling 2016 law. The bench had on May 10 reserved the verdict on the matter after a marathon hearing that went on for 38 days, spanning four-and-half months.