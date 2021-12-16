Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking: Step-by-step Guide to Link Your Aadhaar Card With Voter ID

Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill on electoral reforms, allowing linking of Aadhaar to voter ID cards – one of the key proposals pushed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The bill will also allow those exercising their franchise for the first time to get as many as four turns to register in a year. At present, those turning 18 on or before January 1 of every year are only allowed to register as voters once. This apart, the electoral law will be made gender-neutral for service voters. One can link Aadhaar to voter ID cards through National Voter Service Portal, SMS, phone or by visiting the booth-level officers.

IS IT MANDATORY TO LINK AADHAAR CARD WITH VOTER ID?

No, it is not mandatory to link Aadhaar card with Voter ID?

HERE’S HOW TO LINK AADHAAR TO VOTER ID CARD THROUGH NATIONAL VOTER SERVICE PORTAL:

Step 1: Visit https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

Step 2: Login using your mobile number/email ID/Voter ID Number and enter password

Step 3: Enter state, district and personal details such as name, date of birth and father’s name.

Step 4: After filling details click on ‘Search’ button. If the details enterted by you matches the government database, then the details will appear on screen.

Step 5: Click on ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option that will be visible on the left side of the screen

Step 6: A pop-up page will appear where you will have to fill in your name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number and/or registered email address.

Step 7: After entering all details correctly, cross check it once, and press ‘Submit’ button.

Step 8: A message will appear on the screen saying that your application has been registered successfully.

HERE’S HOW TO LINK AADHAAR TO VOTER ID CARD THROUGH SMS

You can also link your Aadhaar card with Voter ID, by sending an SMS to 166 OR 51969 in the given format below:

< Voter ID Number > < Aadhaar_Number >

HERE’S HOW TO LINK AADHAAR TO VOTER ID CARD THROUGH PHONE

Another option to link Aadhar card with Voter ID is by calling the call centres set up for the purpose.

You just need to dial 1950 on weekdays between 10 am to 5 pm and share your voter ID card number and Aadhaar card information to link the two.

HERE’S HOW TO LINK AADHAAR TO VOTER ID CARD THROUGH BOOTH LEVEL OFFICERS

You can also link Aadhar card with Voter ID by submitting an application at the nearest booth level office. The booth level officer will verify all the details and may even visit your place to check details. Once verified, it will be be reflected in the records.

HOW TO CHECK STATUS IF AADHAAR CARD IS LINKED WITH VOTER ID?

You can check status of your application, by visiting NVSP website - https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ - and enter the information as stated in the section ‘Seeding Through NVSP Portal’. A notification saying that the request has been registered and is under process will appear.

You can also visit the official website of the UIDAI to check whether your Aadharr card is linked with voter ID.

