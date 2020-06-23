INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Aaditya Thackeray Write to Javadekar Against Proposed Mine Site Auction Near Tadoba Tiger Reserve

File photo of Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackerey.

File photo of Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackerey.

In his letter to Union minister for environment and forests Prakash Javadekar, Thackeray demanded that the area near Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in be protected.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 12:57 AM IST
Share this:

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has opposed the proposed auction of a mine site near Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district.

In his letter to Union minister for environment and forests Prakash Javadekar, Thackeray demanded that the area be protected.

"I have written to the Union Minister for @moefcc Prakash Javadekar ji on the issue of the proposed auction of a mine site near Tadoba- Andhari Tiger Reserve, opposing the auction. We cannot have such destruction of our wildlife corridors," Thackeray tweeted.

He also cited two past instances when the auction was scrapped after evaluation in 1999 and 2011.

"Then why once again must we waste time and energy over a futile process when we know that it will destroy the wildlife corridor of Tadoba and Andhari?" he questioned.

Thackeray recalled that then Union minister Jairam Ramesh had stopped such "destruction" almost a decade ago.

"He (Ramesh) had got the area surveyed and reports suggest that the mine site is not suitable at all. I urge union minister @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar ji to protect this area again," Thackeray added.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading