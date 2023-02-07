In the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi Police has prepared a 6,600-page charge sheet that contains some bone-chilling details and a list of forensic evidence that has been collected during the course of the investigation apart from the DNA reports that established the identity of the victim.

The chargesheet has carried a blow-by-blow account of when and how Shraddha’s live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala disposed of her body parts and tried to hide the entire case.

In his statement, Aaftab described how he purchased a saw and three blades to cut the victim’s body.

Here are some shocking details in the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police against Aaftab Poonawalla in the Shraddha Walkar murder case:

As per the 6,600-page chargesheet, Aaftab confessed to the police that he had tried to “mislead the police by giving a false statement" that after murdering Shraddha on May 18, 2022, at his rented accommodation in Chhattarpur Pahadi, he had cut her body into pieces and had burnt her bones and after grinding them by a stone grinder had blown/thrown the powder away.

Instead, he said that after killing Shraddha, “I closed the main door of the house at about 07:45 pm and went to the nearby hardware shop and purchased a saw, three blades, a hammer, and plastic clip". Thereafter, he came back to the flat and shifted the body of Shraddha in the bathroom and cut her hands by cutting from the wrists with the help of the saw and kept them in a white polythene.

The chargesheet further stated that Aaftab revealed that he also got a minor cut on his left hand with saw while cutting the wrists of Shraddha. “I had placed the polythene containing both the hands of Shraddha in the lower cabinet of the kitchen under the water camper. On the next night of murder at about 2 am, I disposed off one thigh part of the dead body in the jungle of Chattarpur Pahari. Over next four-five days, I cut the dead body in 17 pieces (three pieces of cach hands (six pieces), three pieces of each legs (six pieces), head, torso, two pieces of pelvic, and thumb."

Aaftab said that he had bought a refrigerator on May 19, 2022 to keep the remaining body parts of Shraddha to prevent it from “stench and decomposing".

After committing the crime, Aaftab came in contact with a woman through a dating application Bumble. She also visited his flat and even stayed at night several times. Whenever she used to visit his flat, he used to clean the refrigerator and used to put the body parts of Shraddha in the lower cabinet of kitchen. “After her departure, I used to keep the remaining body parts that is head, torso and both forearms in the refrigerator," the chargesheet reads.

The chargesheet further said that Aaftab went to Maharashtra to join Shraddha missing inquiry and on the way, he threw her phone and destroyed her credit cards. “On the way, I threw away the phone of Shraddha, her credit cards, debit cards and documents, etc in Bhyander Khadi after damaging them as I was aware that Bhaynder Khadi is very deep as I did my schooling at Bhayander," he said as per the chargesheet.

In the chargesheet, the Delhi Police has attached all the parallel locations of Aaftab and Shraddha’s phones on May 18, 2022. The police has established through locations that Shraddha’s phone was with Aaftab after the crime.

The chargesheet has also attached the statements of Shraddha’s parents. “Both my wife and I wanted her to end the relationship. I told her not to continue with his relationship. I told my daughter that we are Hindu from Koli community and Aaftab was Muslim. However, Shraddha said that she is an adult and consider that your daughter is no more. She then left the home," the parents said.

As per the chargesheet, the main reason behind Shraddha and Aaftab’s fight was his friendship with many girls.

On the day he murdered Shraddha, Aaftab ordered a chicken roll from Zomato for himself. He also ordered several water bottles for the next three days.

Aaftab told the police that he “grabbed Shraddha and pushed her on the floor, and sat on her chest." “I strangled her tightly with both hands till she died, and hid her dead body in the bathroom," he said, as per the charge sheet.

He also bought two bottles of Harpic disinfectant toilet cleaner bleach, a chopping board, two bottles of glass cleaner, a bottle of liquid hand wash from the shopping application Blinkit, the charge sheet said.

Aaftab also packed the stud from Shraddha’s lips in a box and threw it from a moving train.

Walkar, 27, was allegedly strangled, her body chopped into 35 pieces, and disposed of in various parts of Delhi by Aaftab.

The investigating officer had said the statements that Aaftab gave during his polygraph and narco-analysis tests and the police interrogation were the same.

The narco-analysis and polygraph test reports are not admissible as evidence in court.

After allegedly strangulating Walkar on May 18, Aaftab sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping those across the city over several days.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here