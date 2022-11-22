Aaftab Killed Shraddha In 'Heat Of Moment', Murder Not Deliberate, His Lawyer Tells Court

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly killed his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces before disposing them of in forested areas of Delhi and Haryana, claimed on Tuesday that his actions were ‘not deliberate’.

Aaftab killed his live-in partner ‘in heat of the moment’, his lawyer said when he produced before the Saket court in Delhi after his five-day police custody expired on Tuesday. The court extended his police custody to four more days.

“What happened that happened in heat of the moment," Aaftab’s representative argued adding that his client had since ‘fully co-operated’ with police.

The lawyer also told the court Aaftab was having some difficulty recalling the incident.

The Case

The accused allegedly strangled and then chopped to pieces the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in May this year.

Delhi Police solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Poonawalla on the basis of Shraddha’s father’s complaint. Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab Poonawala killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing of her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Police said that Aftab, after searching on shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed of stained clothes. He shifted the body in the bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

Aaftab’s Polygraph Test Likely Today

A court on Tuesday gave Delhi Police permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala. Delhi Police had moved it application in court on Monday.

“Yes. We have received permission from the Delhi Court to conduct a polygraph test on Poonawala," a police official told PTI

Delhi Police has already approached Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to conduct a polygraph test on Poonawala, FSL sources said on Tuesday.

The sources further said that the test might be conducted today. “Delhi Police has approached FSL to conduct a Polygraphic test for Shraddha Murder Case accused Aftab. Preparations are underway. The test might be conducted today," said FSL sources.

On Thursday, the court ordered Rohini FSL to conduct a narco test on Aaftab within five days.

(With inputs from agencies)

