Aaftab Will 'Kill Me', 'Cut Me into Pieces': Shraddha In 2020 Letter To Cops

Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, her dead body chopped into 35 pieces and dumped into Delhi’s forest areas, had flagged exact same fear two years ago in a complaint to police at their hometown Vasai in Maharashtra’s Thane.

In the complaint letter dated November 23, 2020, Walkar alleged that Poonawala used to beat her up and his parents were aware of it. She also accused Aaftab of trying to kill her and she feared he would cut her into pieces and throw her away, an official said on Wednesday.

Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The murder occurred in May this year.

Walkar was a native of Vasai town in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

In her complaint to Tulinj police in Palghar, Walkar alleged that “Poonawala has been abusing me and beating me up."

“Today he tied to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me cut me up in pieces and throw me anyway. It’s been six months he has been hitting me. But did I not have the guts to go to police because he would threaten to kill me," Walkar said in the complaint.

“His parents are aware that he beats me and that he tried to kill me," she told the police.

Walkar also said in the letter that Poonawala’s parents knew about them living together and they visited them on weekends.

“I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessing of his family. Henceforth, I am not willing to live with him so any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere," she stated in the letter.

(With PTI inputs)

