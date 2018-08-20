English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AAI Delhi Recruitment 2018: 360 Posts, Apply Before 15th September 2018
The number of vacancies has been revised from 908 to 360 and the application process for the same has been extended from 16th August 2018 to 15th September 2018.
AAI Delhi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 360 vacancies for the posts of Managers and Junior Executives under various categories has begun on the official website of Airport Authority of India (AAI), New Delhi - www.aai.aero.
The number of vacancies has been revised from 908 to 360 and the application process for the same has been extended from 16th August 2018 to 15th September 2018. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th September 2018by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for AAI Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.aai.aero
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers; on home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Registration Link’ under ‘Recruitment of Managers and Junior Executives in various disciplines in Airport Authority of India – Advertisement number 02/2018’
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on Start
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Fill the details and click on Submit
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/56785/Registration.html
Direct Link for Login - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/56785/login.html
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ Female/ PWD Category - NIL
AAI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 360
Manager (Finance) - 16
Manager (Fire Services) - 12
Manager (Technical) - 1
Manager (Engg.Electrical) - 51
Manager (Engg. Civil) - 71
Manager (Official Language) - 2
Manager (Commercial) - 6
Manager (Human Resources) - 4
Junior Executive (Finance) - 24
Junior Executive (Airport Operations) - 69
Junior Executive (Technical) - 10
Junior Executive (Official Language) - 6
Junior Executive (Information Technology) - 27
Junior Executive (Corporate Planning & Management Services) - 3
Junior Executive (HR) - 33
Junior Executive (Commercial) - 25
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the updated official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix as it varies for the posts mentioned above:
Official Advertisement:
Updated https://www.aai.aero/sites/default/files/examdashboard_advertisement/Corrigendum%20Advt.%20No.%2002-2018.pdf
Reference Advertisement No. 02/2018:
https://www.aai.aero/sites/default/files/examdashboard_advertisement/Emp_News_Eng__4.pdf
Age Limit:
Manager – The age of the applicants should not be more than 32 years as on 30th June 2018.
Junior Executive - The age of the applicants should not be more than 27 years as on 30th June 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Examination, Document Verification, Interview, Physical Measurement Test and Endurance Test/Voice Test.
Examination Centers:
Delhi
Mumbai
Kolkata
Chennai
Guwahati
Allahabad
Ahmedabad
Hydrabad
Nagpur
Thiruvananthapuram
