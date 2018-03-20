GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AAI GATE Recruitment 2018: 542 Vacancies of Junior Executive Engineer with Airport Authority of India

The online registration for the same is scheduled to begin from 28th March 2018, next week, and interested candidates must apply online on or before 27th April 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 20, 2018, 2:56 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Airports Authority of India.
AAI Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 542 vacancies for the post of Junior Executive Engineer has been released by Airport Authority of India on its official website - aai.aero. The online registration for the same is scheduled to begin from 28th March 2018, next week, and interested candidates must apply online on or before 27th April 2018. The last date for payment of Application Fee is 2nd May 2018. All applicants must possess GATE Normalized Marks on GATE Scorecard for the year 2018.

AAI Recruitment 2018 -Vacancy Details:

Junior Executive (Engineering-Civil) - 100
Junior Executive (Engineering-Electrical) - 100
Junior Executive (Engineering-Electronics) - 330
Junior Executive (Architecture) - 12
Educational Qualification:

Junior Executive (Engineering-Civil)

The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil discipline from a recognized university or apex Institution like IIT recognized by Govt of India with minimum 60% marks.

Junior Executive (Engineering-Electrical)

The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Electrical discipline from a recognized university or apex Institution like IIT recognized by Govt of India with minimum 60% marks.

Junior Executive (Engineering-Electronics)

The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Electronics/Telecommunication/Electrical from recognized university or apex like IIT recognized by Govt of India with minimum 60% marks.

Junior Executive (Architecture)

The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Architecture from a recognized/deemed university or IIT and must be registered with council of Architecture.

Candidates can refer to the official notification at the below mentioned url:

https://www.aai.aero/sites/default/files/examdashboard_advertisement/GATE%20ADVT%202018.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicant should not be more than 27 years for Unreserved category, not more than 30 years for OBC category, not more than 32 years for SC/ST category.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a month salary of Rs.40,000 to Rs.1,40,000.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates would be on the basis of GATE score and will be called for document verification at AAI’s Corporate Headquarters at New Delhi. Candidates who are currently working in Government/ Semi Government, Public Sectors need to provide No Objection Certificate" at the time of verification.

Application Fee:

Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.300 through Online mode only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PWD and Female candidates.


| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
