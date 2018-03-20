English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAI GATE Recruitment 2018: 542 Vacancies of Junior Executive Engineer with Airport Authority of India
The online registration for the same is scheduled to begin from 28th March 2018, next week, and interested candidates must apply online on or before 27th April 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of Airports Authority of India.
AAI Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 542 vacancies for the post of Junior Executive Engineer has been released by Airport Authority of India on its official website - aai.aero. The online registration for the same is scheduled to begin from 28th March 2018, next week, and interested candidates must apply online on or before 27th April 2018. The last date for payment of Application Fee is 2nd May 2018. All applicants must possess GATE Normalized Marks on GATE Scorecard for the year 2018.
AAI Recruitment 2018 -Vacancy Details:
Junior Executive (Engineering-Civil) - 100
Junior Executive (Engineering-Electrical) - 100
Junior Executive (Engineering-Electronics) - 330
Junior Executive (Architecture) - 12
Educational Qualification:
Junior Executive (Engineering-Civil)
The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil discipline from a recognized university or apex Institution like IIT recognized by Govt of India with minimum 60% marks.
Junior Executive (Engineering-Electrical)
The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Electrical discipline from a recognized university or apex Institution like IIT recognized by Govt of India with minimum 60% marks.
Junior Executive (Engineering-Electronics)
The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Electronics/Telecommunication/Electrical from recognized university or apex like IIT recognized by Govt of India with minimum 60% marks.
Junior Executive (Architecture)
The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Architecture from a recognized/deemed university or IIT and must be registered with council of Architecture.
Candidates can refer to the official notification at the below mentioned url:
https://www.aai.aero/sites/default/files/examdashboard_advertisement/GATE%20ADVT%202018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant should not be more than 27 years for Unreserved category, not more than 30 years for OBC category, not more than 32 years for SC/ST category.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a month salary of Rs.40,000 to Rs.1,40,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates would be on the basis of GATE score and will be called for document verification at AAI’s Corporate Headquarters at New Delhi. Candidates who are currently working in Government/ Semi Government, Public Sectors need to provide No Objection Certificate" at the time of verification.
Application Fee:
Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.300 through Online mode only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PWD and Female candidates.
Also Watch
AAI Recruitment 2018 -Vacancy Details:
Junior Executive (Engineering-Civil) - 100
Junior Executive (Engineering-Electrical) - 100
Junior Executive (Engineering-Electronics) - 330
Junior Executive (Architecture) - 12
Educational Qualification:
Junior Executive (Engineering-Civil)
The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil discipline from a recognized university or apex Institution like IIT recognized by Govt of India with minimum 60% marks.
Junior Executive (Engineering-Electrical)
The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Electrical discipline from a recognized university or apex Institution like IIT recognized by Govt of India with minimum 60% marks.
Junior Executive (Engineering-Electronics)
The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Electronics/Telecommunication/Electrical from recognized university or apex like IIT recognized by Govt of India with minimum 60% marks.
Junior Executive (Architecture)
The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Architecture from a recognized/deemed university or IIT and must be registered with council of Architecture.
Candidates can refer to the official notification at the below mentioned url:
https://www.aai.aero/sites/default/files/examdashboard_advertisement/GATE%20ADVT%202018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant should not be more than 27 years for Unreserved category, not more than 30 years for OBC category, not more than 32 years for SC/ST category.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a month salary of Rs.40,000 to Rs.1,40,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates would be on the basis of GATE score and will be called for document verification at AAI’s Corporate Headquarters at New Delhi. Candidates who are currently working in Government/ Semi Government, Public Sectors need to provide No Objection Certificate" at the time of verification.
Application Fee:
Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.300 through Online mode only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PWD and Female candidates.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes