AAI Recruitment 2018: 186 Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant Jobs, Apply From 16th June 2018

AAI Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 186 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service) and Senior Assistant (Electronics) at various airports in the states in Southern Region has been released on the official website of Airports Authority of India, Chennai - aai.aero The applicants who are Domicile of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep Islands can apply for the above posts. The application process will start from 16th June 2018, tomorrow and interested candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before 15th July 2018, next month.AAI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Junior Assistant - 147Senior Assistant - 39Total Posts - 186Junior Assistant – The applicant must be class 10th passed with 3 years approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50% marks or 12th passed with 50% marks.Senior Assistant - The applicant must possess Diploma in Electronics / Tele Communication / Radio Engineering, 3 years Course from a recognized institution.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.Junior Assistant – The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on 31st March 2017.Senior Assistant - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on 31st March 2017.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000Women/ SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen / PWD Category - NILJunior Assistant – Rs.12,500 – Rs.28,500 per monthSenior Assistant – Rs.14,500 – Rs.33,500 per monthJunior Assistant - The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam (Computer Based Test), Certificates/Documents verification followed by Medical Examination (Physical Measurement test).Senior Assistant - The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam (Computer Based Test) and Certificates/Documents verification.