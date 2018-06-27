English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AAI Recruitment 2018: 186 Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant Posts, Apply Before 15th July 2018
AAI is inviting applications for the posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant has begun on the official website of Airports Authority of India, Chennai.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
AAI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 186 vacancies for the posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant has begun on the official website of Airports Authority of India, Chennai - www.aai.aero.
AAI is inviting applications from the domiciles of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry or Lakshadweep islands.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for AAI Recruitment 2018 for Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.aai.aero
Step 2 – Click on the link ‘Careers’ on the left sidebar of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Registration Link’ under ‘Notification of Junior Assistant (Fire Service) & Senior Assistant (Electronics) in Southern Region’
Step 4 – Register yourself
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required information, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/56367/Registration.html
Direct Link for Login - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/56367/login.html
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ Women/ PWD/ Ex-servicemen Category (WB) - NIL
AAI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 186
Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 147
Unreserved – 92
OBC – 11
SC – 23
ST - 21
Senior Assistant (Electronics): 39
Unreserved – 23
OBC – 8
SC – 5
ST - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Junior Assistant (Fire Service) – The applicant must be class 10th passed with 3 years approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50% marks or 12th passed with 50% marks.
Senior Assistant (Electronics) – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electronics/ Tele Communication / Radio Engineering, 3 years Course from a recognized institution with 2 years relevant experience in the concerned discipline.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
https://www.aai.aero/sites/default/files/examdashboard_pressnote/JrAsst%28FS%29%26SrAsst.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on 31st March 2017. Age relaxation rules apply as given in above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
Junior Assistant (Fire Service) – Rs.12,500 – Rs.28,500 per month
Senior Assistant (Electronics) – Rs.14,500 – Rs.33,500 per month
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written examination, Medical examination and Endurance test.
