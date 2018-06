AAI Recruitment 2018: 186 Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant Posts, Apply Before 15th July 2018

AAI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 186 vacancies for the posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant has begun on the official website of Airports Authority of India, Chennai - www.aai.aero. AAI is inviting applications from the domiciles of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry or Lakshadweep islands.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Visit the official website - https://www.aai.aeroClick on the link ‘Careers’ on the left sidebar of home pageClick on ‘Registration Link’ under ‘Notification of Junior Assistant (Fire Service) & Senior Assistant (Electronics) in Southern Region’Register yourselfLogin with required credentialsFill the application form with required information, pay online fee and complete the application processDownload the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Login - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/56367/login.html Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.1000SC/ ST/ Women/ PWD/ Ex-servicemen Category (WB) - NILAAI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 186Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 147Unreserved – 92OBC – 11SC – 23ST - 21Senior Assistant (Electronics): 39Unreserved – 23OBC – 8SC – 5ST - 3Junior Assistant (Fire Service) – The applicant must be class 10th passed with 3 years approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50% marks or 12th passed with 50% marks.Senior Assistant (Electronics) – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electronics/ Tele Communication / Radio Engineering, 3 years Course from a recognized institution with 2 years relevant experience in the concerned discipline.Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on 31st March 2017. Age relaxation rules apply as given in above advertisement.Junior Assistant (Fire Service) – Rs.12,500 – Rs.28,500 per monthSenior Assistant (Electronics) – Rs.14,500 – Rs.33,500 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written examination, Medical examination and Endurance test.