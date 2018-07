AAI Recruitment 2018: 908 Posts, Apply Before 16th August 2018

AAI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 908 vacancies for the posts of Managers and Junior Executives under various categories has begun on the official website of Airport Authority of India (AAI), New Delhi - www.aai.aero. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for AAI Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.aai.aero Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers; on home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Registration Link’ under ‘Recruitment of Managers and Junior Executives in various disciplines in Airport Authority of India – Advertisement number 02/2018’Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on StartStep 5 – Register yourself firstStep 6 – Fill the details and click on SubmitStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/56785/Registration.html Direct Link for Login - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/56785/login.htmlApplication Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.1000SC/ ST/ Female/ PWD Category - NILAAI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 908Manager (Finance) - 18Manager (Fire Services) - 16Manager (Technical) - 1Manager (Engg. Electrical) - 52Manager (Engg. Civil) - 71Manager (Official Language) - 3Manager (Commercial) - 6Manager (Human Resources) - 5Manager (Electronics) - 324Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) - 200Junior Executive (Finance) - 25Junior Executive (Fire Services) - 15Junior Executive (Airport Operations) - 69Junior Executive (Technical) - 10Junior Executive (Official Language) - 6Junior Executive (Information Technology) - 27Junior Executive (Corporate Planning & Management Services) - 3Junior Executive (HR) - 32Junior Executive (Commercial) - 25Eligibility Criteria:Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix as it varies for the posts mentioned above:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:Manager – The age of the applicants should not be more than 32 years as on 30th June 2018.Junior Executive - The age of the applicants should not be more than 27 years as on 30th June 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Examination, Document Verification, Interview, Physical Measurement Test and Endurance Test/Voice Test.Examination Centers:DelhiMumbaiKolkataChennaiGuwahatiAllahabadAhmedabadHydrabadNagpurThiruvananthapuramImportant Dates:Start date of submission of Online Application – 16th July 2018Last date of submission of Online Application – 16th August 2018Last date for payment of Application fee – 18th August 2018Tentative date for Online Examination – 11th September 2018 - 14th September 2018