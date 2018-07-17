GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

AAI Recruitment 2018: 908 Posts, Apply Before 16th August 2018

Airport Authority of India (AAI) invites applications to fill 908 vacancies for the posts of Managers and Junior Executives under various categories.

Updated:July 17, 2018, 10:29 AM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
AAI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 908 vacancies for the posts of Managers and Junior Executives under various categories has begun on the official website of Airport Authority of India (AAI), New Delhi - www.aai.aero. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:


How to apply for AAI Recruitment 2018?


Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.aai.aero
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers; on home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Registration Link’ under ‘Recruitment of Managers and Junior Executives in various disciplines in Airport Authority of India – Advertisement number 02/2018’
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on Start
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Fill the details and click on Submit
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference


Direct Link for Registration - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/56785/Registration.html

Direct Link for Login - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/56785/login.html

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ Female/ PWD Category - NIL
AAI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 908
Manager (Finance) - 18
Manager (Fire Services) - 16
Manager (Technical) - 1
Manager (Engg. Electrical) - 52
Manager (Engg. Civil) - 71
Manager (Official Language) - 3
Manager (Commercial) - 6
Manager (Human Resources) - 5
Manager (Electronics) - 324
Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) - 200
Junior Executive (Finance) - 25
Junior Executive (Fire Services) - 15
Junior Executive (Airport Operations) - 69
Junior Executive (Technical) - 10
Junior Executive (Official Language) - 6
Junior Executive (Information Technology) - 27
Junior Executive (Corporate Planning & Management Services) - 3
Junior Executive (HR) - 32
Junior Executive (Commercial) - 25

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix as it varies for the posts mentioned above:
Official Advertisement:
https://cdn.digialm.com//per/g01/pub/1258/EForms/image/AdvertisementNo.02-2018.pdf
Age Limit:
Manager – The age of the applicants should not be more than 32 years as on 30th June 2018.
Junior Executive - The age of the applicants should not be more than 27 years as on 30th June 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Examination, Document Verification, Interview, Physical Measurement Test and Endurance Test/Voice Test.

Examination Centers:
Delhi
Mumbai
Kolkata
Chennai
Guwahati
Allahabad
Ahmedabad
Hydrabad
Nagpur
Thiruvananthapuram

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 16th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application – 16th August 2018
Last date for payment of Application fee – 18th August 2018
Tentative date for Online Examination – 11th September 2018 - 14th September 2018

