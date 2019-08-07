‘Aaj Jammu & Kashmir Liya Hai…’: Pro-India Banners Emerge in Pakistan’s Islamabad

Islamabad: Pro-India banners which appeared in different parts of Pakistani capital, including in the high security Red Zone, hailing India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir have been removed by authorities who arrested a man in this connection.

The banners carried a map envisioning Akhand Bharat (undivided India) showing parts of the present-day states of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and warnings about Balochistan.

They carried a message of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. "Aaj Jammu & Kashmir liya hai Kal Balochistan, PoK lenge. Mujhe vishwsas hai desh ka PM Akhand Hindustan ka sapna poora karenhe (Today we took Jammu and Kashmir, tomorrow we will take Balochistan and PoK. I am sure Prime Minister Modi will make the dream of undivided India come true)," said the message written on the banners.

The banners, which appeared on roads in front of Press Club, Sector F-6 and Abpara Chowk on Tuesday, went unnoticed for a long time before some passers-by spotted them and informed police who took down the banners, the Dawn reported.

The district magistrate, Islamabad, has ordered an inquiry as to why the banners were removed after a delay of almost five hours, the daily said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two persons riding a motorcycle appeared in F-6 Sector early on Tuesday morning and strung the panaflexes over poles. The action was captured by cameras of the Safe City Project, the Dawn reported.

Police have detained a man in Blue Area on Tuesday evening in this connection.

