Aaj ka Panchang 1 April, 2021: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and other details

April 1 is the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi in Chaitra Mass (month) of Vikram Samvata 2077. The day will be Thursday or Guruwara. People worship Lord Vishnu on Thursday to bring prosperity and fortune. People also perform puja and offer prayers to the Banana tree on this day. As per the beliefs, doing so will bring good health, wealth, success and a good partner in the devotee's life.

People use Panchang which is a Vedic calendar to get the details regarding a particular day including Tithi, Nakshatra, Muhurats. Following the muhurats provided in the Panchang is said to help people perform rituals and tasks at the correct time to churn out most of the benefits.

Here is all you need to know about April 1:

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time: Sunrise will be at 06:11 am and will mark the beginning of the day while the sunset will be at 06:38 pm. At 10:46 pm, moonrise will take place while moonset time is 08:47 am on April 2.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 1: Chaturthi Tithi will prevail up to 10:59 am on April 1 after which Panchami Tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Vishakha up to 07:22 am, after which Anuradha will start and remain up to 05:19 am on April 2. Moon will be in Vrishchika (Scorpio) Rashi while the sun will prevail in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 1:

From 12:00 pm to 12:50 pm, Abhijit Muhurat will prevail which is considered to be the most auspicious timings of the day. The other shubh muhurats,Amrit Kalam and Godhuli Muhurat will be from 07:48 pm to 09:16 pm and from 06:26 pm to 06:50 pm, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 1:

From 01:58 pm to 03:31 pm, the most inauspicious timing of the day that is Rahu Kalam will prevail. Gulikai Kalam will be from 09:18 am to 10:51 am and Varjyam will prevail from 11:01 am to 12:29 pm.