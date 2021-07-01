Aaj Ka Panchang, 1 July, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

July 01 marks the Krishna Paksha Saptami and Ashtami tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Guruwar (Thursday). The day will also observe Kalashtami or Kala Ashtami, which is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Bhairav. It falls on every Hindu lunar month on the ‘Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi’, which is the 8th day during the waning phase of the moon. The Kalashtami will begin at 02:01 pm on July 01 and will end at 03:28 pm on July 02

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 01

The sunrise will take place at 05:27 am and the timing for sunset is 07:23 pm on July 01 while the moonrise and moonset will take place at 12:22 am, June 02 and 11:512 am respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for July 01:

The tithi will be Saptami upto 02:01 pm on July 01, and then onward it is Krishna Paksha Ashtami tithi. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Bhadrapada upto 03:49 am on July 02. Sun will remain in Mihuna Rashi while the moon will remain in the Meena Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 01:

The most auspicious muhurat to perform any religious work i.e, Abhijeet Muhurat will prevail on July 01 between 11:57 am to 12:52 pm. The other equally ideal muhurats, including Vijaya muhurat will take place from 02:44 pm to 03:40 pm, while Godhuli muhurat and Amrit kalam will prevail between 07:09 pm to 07:33 pm and 10:40 pm to 12:23 am on July 02

Inauspicious timings for July 01:

The most inauspicious muhurat, that is, Rahu Kalam will prevail between 02:09 pm to 03:54 pm. Apart from this, the Panchaka yog will remain the entire day on July 02. Timings of other inauspicious muhurat like Varjyam and Gulikai Kalam are 12:22 pm to 02:05 pm and 08:56 am to 10:40 am.

