Aaj ka Panchang 10 April, 2021: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and Other Details

Panchang is a Hindu Vedic calendar which contains all details of the day. Many believers have faith in it and are of the opinion that if they do things as per the muhurat, they will bear more fruit. According to Drig Panchang, April 10 is Krishna Chaturdashi of the Chaitra month. Many Hindus will also celebrate the auspicious Masik Shivaratri on this day. Hindu believers observe a fast on this day and offer prayers to lord Shiva at night.

It is believed that those who keep this fast, their difficult tasks will be fulfilled by the grace of Lord Shankar. Many unmarried women keep a fast on this day to get good life partner, while married women observe fast for maintaining peace and tranquility in their married life. The puja of the day is performed during midnight which is also called the Nishita Kaal.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise: 6:01 am

Sunset: 6:44 pm

Moonrise: 5:45 am, April 11

Moonset: 5:16 pm, April 11

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 10:

Nakshatra for the day is Revati. Both the sun and the moon will be in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 10:

Brahma Muhurat: 4:30 am, April 11 to 5:15 am, April 11

Abhijit: 11:57 am to 12:48 pm

Godhuli Muhurat: 6:31 pm to 6:55 pm

Amrit Kalam: 3:43 am, April 11 to 5:28 am, April 11

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:30 pm to 3:21 pm

Ashubh Muhurat for April 10:

Rahu Kalam: 9:12 am to 10:47 am

Gulikai Kalam: 6:01 am to 7:36 pm

Varjyam: 5:15 pm to 7:00 pm

Yamaganda: 1:58 pm to 3:33 pm

Dur Muhurtam: 6:01 am to 6:52 am/ 6:52 am to 7:43 am

Bhadra: 6:01 am to 5:12 pm

Panchaka: Whole day

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here