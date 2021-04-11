Aaj ka Panchang 11 April, 2021: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and Other Details

To do any important task or perform any ritual people prefer to comply with muhurats or auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day. It is believed that undertaking tasks during shubh muhurat for fruitful results. Panchang, a Vedic calendar provides details like Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Nakshatra, festival details, etc. Following these pieces of information are said to bring success, wealth and prosperity to an individual. According to the Hindu calendar, April 11, 2021, is the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi in Chaitra Mass (month) of Vikram Samvata 2077. The day will be Sunday or Raviwara.

The day will also mark the celebration of Darsha Amavasya which is the New Moon day or Amavasya. New Moon Day marks the end of the Krishna Paksha.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:The day will begin with a Sunrise at 06:00 am while the sunset will be at 06:43 pm. There will be no moonrise while moonset time is 06:09 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 11:Chaturdashi Tithi will prevail up to 06:03 am on April 11 after which Amavasya will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Uttara Bhadrapada up to 08:58 am after which Revati will start. Talking about the Eashi details both the Sun and the Moon will be in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 11:The most auspicious time or the time which is considered best to start new work is Abhijit Muhurat. It will prevail from 11:56 am to 12:47 pm. While the other shubh muhurats including the Vijaya Muhurat and the Godhuli Muhurat will be from 02:29 pm to 03:20 pm and from 06:31 pm to 06:55 pm, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 11:Rahu Kalam or the most ashubh muhurat which is avoided by everyone to perform any new work will be from 05:08 pm to 06:43 pm. The other inauspicious timing including the Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will prevail from 03:33 pm to 05:08 pm and 10:14 pm to 12:00 am respectively.

