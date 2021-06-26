Aaj Ka Panchang, 26 June, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

In the Hindu Vedic calendar June 26 marks the Krishna Paksha Dwitiya tithi under the Ashadha month of Vikram Samvat 2078. The day is Saturday or Shanivaar, ruled by the planet Saturn. The day also marks the auspicious day of Tripushkar Yoga, which as the name suggests is a combination of three factors: a particular day, nakshatra and tithi that are considered lucky. It is believed that any good deed performed in this yoga is going to repeat at least thrice in your life. The Tripushkar yog will prevail from 5:25am to 6:11pm on Saturday.

Here are the Suryoday, Suryast timings, auspicious muhurat, and other details of June 26:

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 5:25 am while the sunset will be at 7:23 pm. The moonrise will take place at 9:14pm and the moon will set by 6:43pm. The Dwitiya tithi will prevail up to 6:11pm on June 26 and the Nakshatra will be Uttara Ashadha upto 2:36am till June 27. The sun will remain in the Mithuna Rashi while the moon will be in Dhanu Rashi till upto 9:55am after which it will move to Makara rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 26 are:

The Abhijeet Muhurat on June 26 will prevail from 11:56am to 12:52pm and Amrit Kalam from 8:42pm to 10:10pm. The Vijay Muhurat will be between 2:44pm to 3:39pm, and the Godhuli Muhurat will remain between 7:09pm to 7:33pm.

Inauspicious Muhurats on June 26 are:

The two major inauspicious mahurats Rahu Kalam and Aadal Yoga will prevail on June 26. The Rahu Kalam is between 8:55am to 10:39am. The Aadal Yoga on June 26 will fall between 5:25am to 9:01pm. The timings for Gulikai Kalam are 5:25am to 7:10am. The Vrajyam muhurat will prevail from 11:49am to 1:18pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here