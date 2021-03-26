Aaj ka Panchang 26 March, 2021: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and other details

March 26 is the Shukla Paksha Dwadashi Tithi of Hindi month Phalguna in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Shukrawara (Friday) and Dwadashi tithi will prevail till 8.41 am. Those who observed a fast on Ekadashi i.e, Amalaki Ekadashi,must do the Parana before Dwadashi tithi ends. Not doing Parana during Dwadashi is considered an offence. The day will also be observed as Pradosh Vrat in some parts of India as the Trayodashi Tithi will remain for rest of the day after 8.41 am. The Pradosh Vrat is observed on Trayodashi Thithi of both Pakshas. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sunrise and Sunset time for March 26:

Sunrise time – 6.18 amSunset time – 6.36 pmMoonrise time – 4.04 pmMoonset time – 5.30 am on March 27

Tithi, Nakshatra, Rashi and Other Details for March 26:

The Dwadashi Tithi will prevail till 8.41 am on March 26, after that Trayodashi tithi will prevail for the whole day. Nakshatra will be Magha up to 09:40 pm and after that, it will mark Purva Phalguni. Moon will be in Simha (Leo) Rashi and the sun will remain in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on March 26:

According to Hindu panchang, the hours of the day is divided into 30 auspicious and inauspicious muhurat. Performing any puja or starting any work during auspicious muhurats is believed to bring success and favourable outcomes. Among all the muhurats, Abhijit muhurat is said to be the most auspicious time-frame that takes place for around 45 minutes almost every day. On March 26, it will exist between 12:02 pm and12:51 pm.

Inauspicious timings for March 26:

In Hindu panchang, Rahu kalam is considered the most inauspicious phase of the day as it is governed by planet Rahu. The time period which falls under the influence of Rahu due to the transition of planets is avoided to do any auspicious work. It is believed that any Puja, Hawan or Yagyaduring this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. On March 26, Rahu Kalam will be marked from 10.55 am to 12.27 pm.