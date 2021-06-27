Aaj Ka Panchang, 27 June, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

Today, June 27, is Krishna Paksha Tritiya tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Raviwara (Sunday). The day will also mark the Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi. It is said that Lord Ganesha bestows his presence on earth for all his devotees on this day. Hence, the devotees observe a day-long fast on this day and offer prayer to Lord Ganesha. It is believed that Lord Ganesha bestows his devotees with health, wealth, and prosperity. Read about sunrise & sunset timings, Shubh (auspicious) muhurat and Rahu Kalam on June 27.

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 27:

The sunrise will take place at 05:25 am and the timing for sunset is 07:23 pm. The moonrise and moonset timings for June 27 is 10:03 om and 07: 50 am respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 27:

The Tritiya tithi will prevail up to 03:54 pm in the evening on June 27 after that the Chaturthi Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Shravan upto 01:22 am on June 28. Sun will shift to Mihuna Rashi while the moon will move to Makara Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 27:

Hindus significantly follow the vedic panchang to know about the various auspicious muhurat predicted on the basis of the movement of celestial bodies. The most auspicious and ideal muhurat to perform any religious work is Abhijeet Muhurat. On June 27, it will prevail between 11:56 am and 12:52 am. Vijaya Muhurat, Godhuli Muhurat and Amrit Kalam are equally auspicious muhurat that will take place from 02:44 pm to 03:40 pm, 07:09 pm to 07:33 pm and 03:30 pm to 05:01 pm.

Inauspicious timings for June 27:

Rahu Kalamis the most inauspicious muhurat in vedic panchang and it will take place between 05:38 pm and 07:23 pm. Other inauspicious muhurat like Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam will prevail from 12:24 pm to 02:09 pm and 03:54 pm to 05:38 pm.

