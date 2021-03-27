Aaj ka Panchang 27 March, 2021: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and other details

Panchang, which is a Vedic calendar, is used to check all the important details to know about a particular day including Tithi, Nakshatra, Muhurats. It also informs the readers about the festivals and at what auspicious time the rituals for the same should be performed to get their full benefit. According to the Hindu calendar, March 27 is the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi in the Hindu month of Phalguna of Vikram Samvata 2077. The day will be Saturday or Shaniwara.

It is believed that following the auspicious timings or shubh muhurats which are mentioned in the Panchang for performing any important task can bring prosperity, wealth and luck to the individual.

Here is all you need to know about March 27:

Sunrise, sunset, moonrise and moonset time:

Sunrise will be at 06:17 am and will mark the beginning of the day while the sunset will be at 06:36 pm. At 05:10 pm, moonrise will take place while moonset time is 06:07 am on March 28.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 27:

Chaturdashi Tithi will prevail up to 03:26 am on March 28, after which Purnima will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Purva Phalguni up to 07:52 pm, after which Uttara Phalguni will start. Moon will be in Simha (Leo) Rashi upto 01:20 am on March 28 and will then enter Kanya (Virgo) Rashi. The sun will prevail in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 27:

From 12:02 pm to 12:51 pm, Abhijit Muhurat will prevail which is considered as the most auspicious time of the day. It usually lasts for 45 minutes. The other shubh muhurats include the Amrit Kalam which will be from 01:57 pm to 03:25 pm and the Godhuli Muhurat which will be from 06:23 pm to 06:47 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 27:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious timing of the day, will be from 09:22 am to 10:54 am. Gulikai Kalam will be from 06:17 am to 07:49 am and Varjyam will prevail from 02:23 am on March 28 to 03:50 am on March 28.