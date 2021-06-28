Aaj Ka Panchang, 28 June, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Monday or Somvaar, June 28 comes under the Ashadha month of Vikram Samvat 2078 of Vedic calendar. The day marks the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi tithi. The inauspicious period of Panchak Yoga will be prevailing on Monday. Under this Dosha period of five days, the moon is positioned in the last two zodiac signs of Aquarius or Kumbh Rashi and Pisces or Meen Rashi. According to Vedic calendar, this position of the signs is not a favorable stellar combination and it is advisable to not start any important work or perform any auspicious events during Panchak Yog.

Here are the Suryoday, Suryast timings, auspicious muhurat, and other details of June 28:

On June 28, the sun will rise at 5:26 am while the sunset will be at 7:23 pm. The moonrise will take place by 10:45 pm and the moon will set by 8:56 am. The Chaturthi tithi will prevail up to 2:16 pm on June 28 after which Panchami tithi will begin. The Nakshatra for the day will be Dhanishtha upto 12:49 am on June 29. The sun will remain in Cancer or the Mithuna Rashi, while the moon will be in Makara Rashi or Capricorn.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 28:

The Abhijeet Muhurat will prevail from 11:56 am to 12:52 pm and Amrit Kalam will remain from 02:39 pm to 04:13 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat will be between 02:44 pm to 03:40 pm, and the Godhuli Muhurat will be in place between 07:09 pm and 07:33 pm.

Inauspicious Muhurats on June 28:

The Panchaka muhurat will prevail from 01:00 pm to 05:26 am on June 29. The Rahu Kalam will prevail from 07:10 am to 08:55 am. Another inauspicious muhurat followers of Vedic astrology should beware of is Vidaal Yoga which will prevail soon after midnight on June 29 at 12:49 am to 5:26 am on June 29.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here