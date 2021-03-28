Aaj ka Panchang 28 March, 2021: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and Other Details

March 28 is an auspicious day according to the Hindu calendar. The day marks the beginning of one of the most important Hindu festivals i.e. Holi. On Sunday, people will not only celebrate Holika Dahan but will also keep a fast in lieu of Vasant Poornima.

Those who keep fast on this day take bath early in the morning before the sunrise and clean their homes and temple. Following this, they adorn the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with new clothes and ornaments and offer them flowers, fruits and home-made traditional sweets.

In the evening a sacred bonfire is lit and the puja for Holika Dahan is performed. To do this puja people use water, gulaal, wheat grain and other items. In order to perform the puja all these items are put in the fire while doing parikrama one by one.

Sunrise, sunset, moonrise and moonset time:

The sun will rise at 6:36 AM and will set at 6:51 PM. Since, the day is of full moon there will be no moonset. The moonrise will take place at 6:35 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 28:

The poornima will go till 12:17 AM on March 29. The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will go upto 05:36 PM. The moon will enter the Kanya rashi while the sun will continue to be in the Meena rashi.

Here is a look at the Shubh Muhurat for March 28:

Brahma Muhurta: 05:01 AM, Mar 29 to 05:48 AM, Mar 29

Pratah Sandhya : 05:25 AM, Mar 29 to 06:35 AM, Mar 29

Abhijit: 12:19 PM to 01:08 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:46 PM to 03:35 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:39 PM to 07:03 PM

Sayahna Sandhya 06:51 PM to 08:02 PM

Amrit Kalam: 11:05 AM to 12:32 PM

Nishita Muhurta: 12:20 AM, Mar 29 to 01:07 AM, Mar 29

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: Whole Day

Amrita Siddhi Yoga: 05:36 PM to 06:35 AM, Mar 29

Take a look at the Ashubha Mahuratas for March 28:Rahu Kalam: 05:19 PM to 06:51 PM

Yamaganda: 12:44 PM to 02:16 PM

Gulikai Kalam: 03:47 PM to 05:19 PM

Dur Muhurtam: 05:13 PM to 06:02 PM

Varjyam: 01:06 AM, Mar 29 to 02:32 AM, Mar 29

Bhadra: 06:36 AM to 01:54 PM